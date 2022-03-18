Vbank storms Unilag for 2022 NUGA Games

Vbank, Nigeria’s foremost digital bank, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the 26th edition of the Nigerian University GamesAssociation (NUGA) holding at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka between19th and 26th March 2022.

Tagged ‘NUGA in the City,’ the games have over10,000 student-athletes and officials from 136 universities participating and competing in 17 different games including football (male and female) volleyball, basketball, handball, tennis, table tennis, badminton, hockey, martial arts, cricket, among others.

As an institution that is passionate about accelerating people faster to their goals, the NUGA Games provides a ripe audience of young Nigerians with lofty aspirations that the bank can reach. Through this partnership, Vbank will help equip youth with the financial intelligence and capability required to seize their future.

Gbenga Omolokun, managing director, VFD Microfinance Bank, said: ‘’Vbank is committed to helping everyone achieve their goals. While some of the athletes here today wish to have flourishing athletics careers, others have unique aspirations they hope to attain on and off the field. Regardless of age, gender, or aspirations, Vbank is perfectly positioned to help these youths attain their goals in several facets, financial literacy being one of them.”

Read also: UNILAG to spend N3.6bn on city NUGA games, hosting to win

According to him, “Vbank is dedicated to sports development, and we are proud to partner with the organisers of this year’s NUGA Games. As a brand, we believe sports is a perfect representation of everyone’s ability to push their limits towards a goal. However, in reality, with consistency and the right partners, everyone will be able to get their gold medal.”

During the week-long sporting activity, Vbank will be hosting students, athletes, officials, and spectators at its Veelage booth with different fun activities while they also get to win fabulous gifts and other side attractions.

Launched in March 2020, Vbank is a next-generation bank powered by VFD Microfinance Bank. The digital bank has onboarded over 500,000 individuals and businesses and processed transactions worth billions on its mobile banking platform across Nigeria. Vbank can be accessed on all iOS and Android devices.