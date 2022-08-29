UNILAG leads mass resignation of lecturers over ASUU strike – Ashiru

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) is leading other public tertiary institutions in the number of lecturers resigning their posts due to the federal government’s poor handling of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU’s) ongoing strike.

Dele Ashiru, the UNILAG’s ASUU chapter chairman recently disclosed in Arise Television interview that about 70 percent of the institution’s best lecturers have resigned from their jobs.

Ashiru in his speech reiterated that the federal government’s disposition towards university professors is disrespectful and insensitive.

“The impact of the government’s insensitivity and deployment of the weapon of hunger might not be immediately known until after the strike. As I speak with you, more than 70percent of bright and promising young academics retained by the university through mentorship have all left the country for greener pastures due to the poor conditions of service in Nigeria.

“Those that are left are on the verge of leaving. No government in the history of Nigeria has been so insensitive, brash, and disrespectful of the best brains in the country. This is unfortunate and a shame,’’ he said.

The Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife also is among the institutions affected by this ugly development.

According to Adeola Egbedokun, the ASUU chapter chairman at OAU lecturers have begun to resign and relocate abroad for greener pastures.

However, he could not give an accurate number of lecturers that have resigned from their jobs in the institution,

Similarly, Oluyinka Awopetu, the ASUU chairman at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA)-Ondo State revealed that lecturers are resigning in their numbers and relocating abroad for a better life.

“There, of course, are lecturers that are traveling out of the country in pursuance of further qualifications.”

“It is impossible to say they abandoned the profession authoritatively. Others sought ways of coping in this difficult and trying time as well. One may not be able to say if they are coming back or not! If you were in their shoes and you find a better opportunity, what will you do please?” he asked.

Recalled that Emmanuel Osodeke, the president of ASUU had lamented the mass resignation of lecturers in most public universities due to the federal government approach of ‘no work, no pay’ which the union members considered insensitive.

“So many lecturers are leaving to engage in farming and others; lecturers are tired of the treatment they’re receiving from the government and because of this, they are looking for alternatives. So many more will leave even after the strike too.

“I pity the country; Nigeria will be the loser for it. Instead of coming to the table; look at how they will solve the issue, rather, they believe in punishing lecturers. It’s so sad. Your lecturers went on strike, you believe they will become hungry and come back to beg. Many lecturers will also leave to venture into other areas; some are also looking at becoming self-employed,” Osodeke said.

ASUU embarked on a 30-day warning strike on February 14 to give the federal government the opportunity to address its demands, which the government failed to do, and the strike is still lingering after about 195 days without a clear direction of what comes up next.