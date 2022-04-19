Two Nigerians bag honorary doctorate degrees from Benin Republic university

Two Nigerians, Lanre Olusola and Lukman Akambi have received honorary doctorate degrees from the Escae Benin University, the Republic of Benin for their contributions to business growth, entrepreneurship and the life coaching industry in Africa and beyond.

The conferment of the honours which took place at the Ebony Life Place, Victoria Island, Lagos, attracted who is who in the coaching industry, government, business leaders, and key players in the information and technology industry as well as representatives from Escae Benin University, Republic of Benin.

Speaking before the conferment of the honours, Theodore Mehoba, the vice-chancellor of Escae Benin University highlighted the contributions of the awardees and why they deserved the award.

Represented by the Registrar of the University, Matthew said they were honoured because of their ingenuity and wealth of experience, which they have brought to bear in the coaching, mind, emotion and behavioural change industry within and outside Africa.

Mehoba said, “They were also honoured because of their outstanding contribution to youth development, business and entrepreneurial growth in the continent as well as their commitment to Africa’s growth agenda.”

According to the VC, Because of your commitment to the socio-economic development of Africa and for the fact that we need men and women who are passionate about the growth and development of our continent and its people, we encourage you to join us in the Escae Benin University so that together we can develop Africa of our dream.

Lanre Olusola in whose honour the ceremony was organized received two Honorary Degrees from two different Universities in Benin Republic.

He was conferred with a Doctor of Psychology from Escae Benin University and a Doctor of Honors Letters from Miles Leadership University.

Lukman Akambi was conferred with the Honorary Doctorate Degree in Philosophy.

Read also: ASUU berates NITDA, says UTAS scored 99.3%, best for university system

In his response, Lanre Olusola thanked God for making his dreams come true, noting that the award is a true testament to his obedience to his calling.

While thanking the University for the Honour and his family, friends, staff and associates and his students for their support, he pledged his willingness to do more for humanity for the rest of his life.

Lanre said to become great in life one must involve in the fulfillment of these values – impact, dedication, collaboration, integrity and creativity.

While calling on the people to live a life of positive impact, solve problems and meet the needs of others, he charged Africans to be committed to Africa’s growth agenda.

Lanre, who enjoined the people to be creative, describing creativity as the spirit of innovation and enterprise, said “we must continually innovate. If we do not innovate, we will die. To become great in life, creativity plays a significant role.”

Earlier in his response, Lukman Akambi, emphasised the imperatives of value addition and charged businessmen and women to always look for opportunities to impact peoples’ lives positively.

He said those who add value to others’ lives are easily successful just as he implored the people to relate with one another, noting, “relationship will grant your open doors and the success you desire for yourself”.