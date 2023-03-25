Trinity University bags NUC’s full accreditation

Trinity University, Yaba-Lagos, a leading private university in Nigeria has recorded another milestone as the institution’s all eight programmes presented to the National Universities Commission (NUC) for accreditation in 2022 have been fully accredited.

This was contained in a letter signed on behalf of Abubakar Rasheed, executive secretary of the commission by Samuel Ikani, deputy director of programme accreditation at NUC to the university.

“The outcome of the exercise was reported successful, having met all the required standards for the accreditation,” the letter read.

According to Charles Ayo, vice-chancellor of Trinity University, “All the eight additional programmes that were assessed by NUC, whose accreditation panel visited the campus in November and December, 2022, to assess the programmes are now fully accredited.

“To the glory of our God Almighty, the results were received on Thursday, March 16, 2023 and we are glad to let you know that all the eight programmes bagged full accreditation status.

The eight courses newly accredited are Nursing Sciences, Medical Laboratory Science, Business Administration and Accounting.

Others are Economics, Political Science, International Relations and Marketing.

The vice- chancellor also applauded the institution’s council, board of trustees, management, staff and students for their respective roles on this achievement, more so, parents, for the confidence reposed on the institution, the he further stated that before this new accreditation, the university had hitherto, received full accreditation for Computer Science, Information Technology, Microbiology and Mas Communication.

“This couldn’t have been, without your unrelenting support, most especially in the timely payment of the school fees,” he said.

Trinity University was licensed to operate as a private university in 2019 and currently has its campus in Yaba, Lagos.

The university is situated in a serene environment around Queen’s College near Sabo- Lagos. The institution has the facilities and laboratories for all its courses. The exchange programme with other universities is a major advantage for its students.