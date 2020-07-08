SystemSpecs awards winners of Essay Competition, Grants Internship Opportunities

SystemSpecs, Africa’s leading financial and human capital technology firm, has honoured about 2000 young Nigerians between ages 9 and 16 for daring to dream and articulately sharing—in writing—their vision of a Nigeria of their dreams powered by innovative technology. The firm has also opened its doors to participants for internship and other placements.

At a recent online event, SystemSpecs bestowed the honour on all entrants in the 2020 edition of its Children’s Day Essay Competition, specially recognised the top 3 participants, and admitted top 10 participants into the Honour Roll in the junior and senior categories. The event, which also featured the official presentation of prizes, was attended by participants, their parents, wards, well-wishers, SystemSpecs management staff and the general public.

In his comment, Kalu Derrick Ugochukwu (15) of Fosla Academy, Karshi, Abuja who came top in the senior category appreciated the opportunity and expressed his delight at emerging as the overall winner in the senior category.

“I thank the Almighty God for making this recognition come my way and at this time,” said Ugochukwu. He also thanked his parents and teachers for spurring him on, and SystemSpecs for organising the competition at a time many students longed for such avenues to task their mental capacity.

In his speech, Onuoha-Okoro N. David (11) of St Anthony Grammar School (Private) in Esure, Ijebu Imushin, Ogun state, who emerged first in junior category appreciated God for the inspiration, his parents for the support as well as the organisers of the competition.

“Whether yours emerged among the top entries or not, you are a winner. You have made a major leap, added to your feathers and positioned yourself for greater success,” said John Obaro, Managing Director, SystemSpecs. “You have shown that technology is not only relevant in personal and corporate life, but also in the life of a nation.”

Obaro added that SystemSpecs is receptive to admitting the Honour Roll winners and other participants into the organisation for internships and other placements when they are ready for such opportunity.

While noting some of the general areas of improvement observed during the evaluation of the entries, Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata (CFA), speaking on behalf of the 2020 evaluation panel, noted that he was glad that the competition provided insight into some of the challenges within the education system in Nigeria which need to be speedily tackled.

“It is important that people realise that education is a lifestyle and not a means to merely pass,” Agbata added.

Young Nigerians more than 500 schools in twenty-nine states and the FCT had sent in about 2,000 entries within a 2-week window to participate in the 2020 edition of the competition with the theme, “Nigeria of my Dream: Making it Happen with Technology.”

The SystemSpecs Children’s Day Essay Competition is part of the organisation’s corporate social responsibility of contributing to capacity development in Nigeria for the attainment of an all-round prosperous country.