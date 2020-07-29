SS3, TEC3 students in Lagos to resume August 3 – Education commissioner

In line with the Federal Government’s pronouncement directing students in exit classes across the country to resume on Tuesday, August 4, for revision classes ahead of their forthcoming examinations, the Lagos State government has directed all the SS3 and Technical Studies (TEC3) students in both day and boarding schools in the state to resume on Monday, August 3, 2020.

This disclosure was made by the state Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, on Wednesday in her office at the State Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja.

According to the Commissioner, “This is to allow for revision classes and adequate preparation ahead of their forthcoming West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).”

Adefisayo stated that this directive became imperative due to the newly announced date by West African Examination Council (WAEC) for the 2020 WASSCE which is scheduled to commence on the 17th of August, 2020.

“Only SS3 and Technical Study Three (TEC3) students are permitted to resume at day and boarding Schools on the 3rd of August, for revision classes and examinations,” she noted.

She therefore enjoined all schools in the State to follow the required public health guidelines and protocols for re-opening of schools for this category of students.

She stressed that while students in SS3 and TEC 3 will have the privilege of sitting for their examinations, the state government is considering the option of using first and second term exams performance or continuous assessment to promote students in other exit classes.

The Commissioner revealed that various meetings have been held with the stakeholders in the education, health and safety sectors in a bid to ensure that adequate precautionary measures were put in place to ensure the safety of the students before resumption.

“The Office of Education Quality Assurance will be going round all the schools across the state to monitor the level of safety and protocol compliance expected to be put in place by both private and public schools,” she said.