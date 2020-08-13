Solomon Empire empowers students with scholarships

To contribute its quota to Nigeria’s education sector amid COVID-19 induced holiday, Brilliance, Purpose, and Excellence Foundation (BPE), the corporate social responsibility arm of Solomon Empire recently awarded five Nigerian students with prizes as they emerged winner of its essay competition.

Targeted at senior secondary school students across Nigeria, the maiden edition of the competition which got over 150 entries was aimed at discovering new talents, encourage creative writing as well as to give voice to the young.

“Vulnerable young Nigerians in government-owned schools need to be shown the pathway to leadership as well as to help them turn their focus away from social vices and time-wasting activities,” Korede David, the founder of the foundation said, adding that he was inspired to set up the essay competition because of the lingering crisis in Nigeria’s education sector.

According to him, the foundation is also geared towards breeding young talents as well as creating a platform where they can thrive.

With entry requirements that included the age eligibility of between 13 to 17 years, applicants were expected to be registered in a secondary school (from SS1, 2 and 3 classes only).

The essay competition which required applicants to write on the topic ‘How Should Government and Corporate Organizations Help People Prepare Towards Post COVID-19 and Future Pandemics’ received competitive responses from most of the applicants, an event that left the judges with a hard nut to crack.

After reviewing the 750-word essays from several applicants across the country, Solomon Empire gave five outstanding students a combined cash prize of N390,000 and a mentorship session.

Latunde Emmanuel, the overall winner of the essay competition was rewarded with a cash prize of N200,000 and would be mentored by the foundation for one year.

The second and third position which was earned by Ndubisi Chijindu and Izuka Esther was awarded N100,000 (6 months mentorship) and N50,000 (3 months mentorship), respectively.

Also, a consolation prize of N20,000 was each given to Akinlaja Christiana and Obiamakachukwu Miracle who both came fourth in the essay competition.

Meanwhile, Solomon Empire says it will make the essay competition an annual event as it is committed to helping to develop Nigeria’s education sector.

The foundation was established to help the less privileged and vulnerable in Nigerian society to improve livelihood.