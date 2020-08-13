Osun student wins National Essay Competition on COVID-19

The Deputy Governor, State of Osun, Benedict Alabi, on Thursday said the recent efforts of the government in the state to strengthen the quality of education has started yielding laudable results.

Alabi opined that the resolve of the Adegboyega Oyetola’s administration to produce more responsible and productive youths through sound education is unwavering.

The Deputy Governor made the remarks in his office at Abeere, while playing host to Christiana Timileyin Akinlaja, an SS3 student of Fakunle Unity Government High School, Osogbo, alongside her mother and sibling.

The young girl, an indigene of the state, recently won a National Essay Competition on COVID-19, organised by Solomon Empire, a non-governmental organisation, with the theme: ‘How should government and corporate organisations prepare people towards post COVID-19 and future pandemics’.

Alabi praised the student for being clear-headed and focus, as he commended her mother for raising such talented offspring.

He, however, advised the student to sustain that tempo of scholarship and versatility, adding that such intellectual feat requires more responsibilities and sacrifices.

“I congratulate you and your family on this enviable feat; you are indeed a good ambassador of our state and one of many promising youths we are nurturing through qualitative and sustainable education policy.”

According to him, there is no doubt that it is a reflection of the level of commitment and creativity this present administration had brought to bear in the education system in Osun; “there is no gainsaying that our efforts have started yielding tremendous results.”

“Many might see this your piece on COVID-19 as a mere essay, but we consider it as a sound solution and resource materials for the management of socioeconomic impacts of post Covid-19 and future pandemics,” Alabi added.

As a responsible government, the deputy governor promised that the state government shall continue to do its best in repositioning all sectors of the societal structure for better performance and enviable results.

Earlier in his remarks, the Commissioner for Education, Folorunso Adedoyin, enjoined parents to support government in the quest for quality education .

“Education can never be driven successfully by government alone, we need supporting parents, as you know that the first school for every student is the home, while the first teacher is the parent”, Adedoyin added.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the governor on education, Jamiu Olawunmi, said the feat attained by the student was a follow-up to what had earlier been achieved in the state in March, when a student of Osogbo Grammar School, Master Abdulahi Akintade, emerged as the Overall Best Young Nigerian Scientist.

Olawunmi noted that the achievements of the two students remain a reflection of responsible parentage, enjoining parents to play their parts effectively and help government to deliver 21st century knowledge.

The Project Coordinator of Solomon Empire, Kunle Ajayi, disclosed that the notion behind the competition was to discover talented youths with requisite mental capacities to proffer potent solutions to 21st century challenges in Africa, especially in the face of ravaging pandemic.

The student, while making her speech appreciated the Osun State government for providing conducive and inspiring learning environment for students across the state.

She stressed that the title of the essay had challenged her to think in the direction of social security on the part of the government to the citizenry as well as the urgent need to revamp the nation’s health sector.

Meanwhile, the mother, Bidemi Akinlaja, has admonished parents to always support their children in the pursuit of formal education.

Akinlaja, who spoke in Yoruba however said her daughter had started demonstrating strong zeal for education and knowledge right from her early age.