Sa’adu Zungur is the official name of Bauchi State University – Governing council

The Bauchi State University (BASUG) Governing Council has officially approved and implemented the decision to start using Sa’adu Zungur University (SAZU) as the new name of the institution.

Professor Ango Abdullahi who is the chairman governing board of the institution said that the renaming of the University following the signing of the bill by the state governor, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir.

This was contained in a press release signed by the public relations officer of the institution Auwal Hassan and made available to newsmen in Bauchi, saying that the decision of the governing council was reached during their held at the Yuli campus.

Professor Ango Abdullahi, the Pro-Chancellor of the University expressed the Council’s unanimous decision to adopt the new name in honour of late Nigerian nationalist and politician, Sa’adu Zungur, following Governor Bala Mohammed’s signing of the bill to rename the institution as passed by the State House of Assembly.

The Bauchi State University Governing Council, expressed its full support for the renaming of the university, emphasizing the importance of honouring the memory of individuals who have played pivotal roles in shaping the history and identity of the nation.

Governor Bala Mohammed’s initiative to rename the university after Sa’adu Zungur has been widely praised by various stakeholders, including faculty members, alumni, and the general public. The decision reflects a deep sense of appreciation for the sacrifices and achievements of Sa’adu Zungur in the service of the people.

Professor Fatimah Tahir, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, thinks that the renaming of Bauchi State University to Sa’adu Zungur University is a symbolic gesture that underscores the values of integrity, leadership, and excellence that the university upholds.

Fatimah said It serves as a testament to the enduring legacy of Sa’adu Zungur and his enduring impact on the educational landscape of Bauchi State.

The Council is however committed to ensuring a smooth transition process and implementing the necessary changes to reflect the new name of the university. The university community is encouraged to embrace this historic decision with pride and a renewed sense of purpose.

The Council therefore seeks to celebrate the contributions of Sa’adu Zungur and inspire the university community to uphold the values of integrity, leadership, and service that he exemplified.

The decision to rename Bauchi State University to Sa’adu Zungur University reflects the institution’s commitment to honouring Nigeria’s heritage, promoting national unity, and fostering a spirit of excellence among its students, faculty, and staff.

Fatimah Tahir also believes that this change will serve as a symbol of the university’s dedication to academic excellence and societal impact.

The transition to Sa’adu Zungur University marks a new chapter in the institution’s journey, one that emphasizes the importance of preserving history, recognizing national heroes, and instilling a sense of pride and purpose in the university community.