North-Central leads as FEC approves 20 private universities

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), on Wednesday approved 20 new private universities, with nine located in the North- Central geopolitical zone.

The approval given by FEC is to expand tertiary institutions to address the growing demand for higher education in the country.

The list of the universities as revealed by Adamu Adamu, minister of Education, who briefed journalists after FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, shows nine of the universities are in North-Central, five in North-West, three in South-South, two in South-East, and one in South-West.

The minister said the approved universities would get their provisional licenses from the National Universities Commission (NUC), which they will use for the next three years while monitoring and evaluation will go on.

The universities approved by the council include, Topfaith University, Mkpatak, Akwa Ibom State. Thomas Adewumi University, Oko-Irese, Kwara State, Maranathan University, Mgbidi, Imo State, Ave Maria University, Piyanko, Nasarawa State, and Al-Istiqama University, Sumaila, Kano State.

Others are Mudiame University, Irrua, Edo State, Havilla University, Nde-Ikom, Cross River State, Claretian University of Nigeria, Nekede, Imo State, NOK University, Kachia, Kaduna State and Karl-Kumm University, Vom, Plateau State.

Others include James Hope University, Lagos, Lagos State, Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria, Kano, Kano State, Capital City University, Kano, Kano State, Ahman Pategi University, Pategi, Kwara State, and University of Offa, Offa, Kwara State.

Others are Mewar University, Masaka, Nasarawa State, Edusoko University, Bida, Niger State, Philomath University, Kuje, Abuja, Khadija University, Majia, Jigawa State and Anan University, Kwall, Plateau State.