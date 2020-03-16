Nigeria’s uLesson app to ease learning for secondary school students

Nigeria’s education technology start-up uLesson has created a learning application for secondary school students across West Africa, designed to help them master different subject matters with ease.

The app offers students in Nigeria (SS1-3), Ghana (SHS1-3), Liberia (Grade 10-12), Sierra Leone (S1-3), and Gambia (S1-3) complete curriculum-relevant learning experience in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

It prepares secondary school students for critical regional examinations such as the West African Secondary School Certificate Examination, Secondary School Certificate Examination, General Certificate Examination, and the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination. The app also covers international tests such as the Scholastic Aptitude Tests.

uLesson employs a simple and personalised approach to learning, leveraging quality lesson plans from the accomplished tutors to amplify each student’s learning ability. This encourages deep and continued learning for students.

The learning content from the app is planned, executed and reviewed by subject matter experts using videos, interactive animations, quizzes, assessments and several years of official WAEC past examinations along with solutions.

“Learning is a crucial part of a child’s quest for academic excellence and success in life. The kind of universities and other tertiary institutions that they get into and, to some degree, the future that awaits them beyond their school years is largely determined by the learning opportunities and platforms available to them in their secondary school years,” Sim Shagaya, founder and chief executive officer of uLesson Education, Limited said in an email to BusinessDay.

It is with this awareness that we designed the uLesson App; to particularly meet the needs of African students at the secondary school level and at all levels in the future, Shagaya said.

uLesson claims it has created a platform that would revolutionise the way students learn and study for their exams. While only four subjects are available now, the brand promises to include other subjects as well as expand to other regions in Africa.

Al-Hassan Yusuf Junior, vice president, Marketing and Analytics at uLesson, said the App has been built to help students learn and maximise their academic potential.

“uLesson is the first of its kind in Africa. We have leveraged technology to provide a learning solution that is of high-quality, affordable and accessible. Our teams of passionate and talented people have built a learning experience that is unprecedented in richness, scope, interactivity, and effectiveness,” Yusuf Junior said.

The vice president suggested that uLesson’s personalised learning approach, the depth of content, and service which allows users to request free counselor visits from uLesson sets it apart. “We also go a step further to provide analytics and data reporting for parents and guardians to monitor their child’s academic growth and guide them to optimise their learning experience.”