More than 20 professors vie to succeed Essien as Vice-Chancellor UNIUYO

More than 20 professors drawn from the University of Uyo and others are in a race to succeed Enefiok Essien, a professor of Law as the Vice-Chancellor when his tenure expires in December having been appointed in 2015.
Those who are angling to succeed Essien are professors from various disciplines cutting across all the faculties and departments of the University including those who have held administrative positions as deputy vice-chancellors and chairmen, the committee of deans of faculties.
According to an investigation, among those who have applied for the top position in the University include those who had done so previously but were not successful and those who are joining the race for the first time.
The checks further revealed that the deadline for the submission of application for the position of the Vice-Chancellor which will become vacant by December 1, 2020, ended two weeks ago adding that the governing council is set to shortlist some of the applicants for screening and interview.
Sources close to the University authorities further disclosed that among those who have submitted their applications to become the next Vice-Chancellor of the University include Ini Akpabio, Lydia Abia-Bassey, Edet Udoh, Gabriel Umoh, Emmanuel Udoh, EnoAbasi Urua and Lawrence Etim, all professors and eminent scholars in their own rights.
Others Include Effiong Johnson, a professor of Theatre Arts and Idara Akpabio, a physicist and professor and former chairman, committee of deans of the University, and Nyaudoh Ndaeyo, a professor and the current Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) among others.
The check also showed that more female candidates have indicated interest to take over from Essien who himself took over from Comfort Ekpo, the immediate past Vice-Chancellor of the University.
It was not immediately clear when the ‘short-listing’ of the candidates would be carried out but it was gathered that the University authorities might be seeking the permission of the University of Uyo Branch of the Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (ASSU) for its members to be allowed to take part in the screening of the candidates since ASUU members are on strike nationwide.
The source expressed the hope that ASUU would not hesitate to grant approval for its members to be part of the screening exercise since the new Chancellor will be appointed by December this year adding that “though ASUU members are on strike, I do not see the union going against the process of appointing a new Vice-Chancellor, though members are currently on strike.’’
It was gathered that three candidates among the lots would be short-listed after the screening and interview by the governing council and their names submitted to President Mohammadu Buhari who is the visitor of the University to choose out one of the three names for appointment as Vice-Chancellor.
According to findings, it was not also clear what role interest groups would place in the process of appointing the new Vice-Chancellor but the source said it would not have anything to do with political affiliation or any other interest adding that whoever is appointed must a be a scholar of international repute maintaining that the University is a global community.
The past Vice-Chancellors of the University include Fola Lassisi, Akpan Ekpo, Akaneren Essien, and Comfort Ekpo.