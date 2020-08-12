More than 20 professors vie to succeed Essien as Vice-Chancellor UNIUYO

More than 20 professors drawn from the University of Uyo and others are in a race to succeed Enefiok Essien, a professor of Law as the Vice-Chancellor when his tenure expires in December having been appointed in 2015.

Those who are angling to succeed Essien are professors from various disciplines cutting across all the faculties and departments of the University including those who have held administrative positions as deputy vice-chancellors and chairmen, the committee of deans of faculties.

According to an investigation, among those who have applied for the top position in the University include those who had done so previously but were not successful and those who are joining the race for the first time.

The checks further revealed that the deadline for the submission of application for the position of the Vice-Chancellor which will become vacant by December 1, 2020, ended two weeks ago adding that the governing council is set to shortlist some of the applicants for screening and interview.

Sources close to the University authorities further disclosed that among those who have submitted their applications to become the next Vice-Chancellor of the University include Ini Akpabio, Lydia Abia-Bassey, Edet Udoh, Gabriel Umoh, Emmanuel Udoh, EnoAbasi Urua and Lawrence Etim, all professors and eminent scholars in their own rights.

Others Include Effiong Johnson, a professor of Theatre Arts and Idara Akpabio, a physicist and professor and former chairman, committee of deans of the University, and Nyaudoh Ndaeyo, a professor and the current Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) among others.

The check also showed that more female candidates have indicated interest to take over from Essien who himself took over from Comfort Ekpo, the immediate past Vice-Chancellor of the University.