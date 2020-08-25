Monitoring of schools as WASSCE is on-going is a daily routine – Seriki-ayeni, DG OEQA

In a bid to ensure safety for terminal students in post primary schools as the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) currently ongoing in Lagos State, the Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance Abiola Seriki-Ayeni and OEQA evaluators embarked on a second phase COVID-19 safety and hygiene compliance monitoring exercise to ensure that schools continue to adhere strictly to the guidelines on the safe reopening of schools as specified by the Federal and the Lagos State Government.

The exercise, which cut across the State Education Districts, is to supervise the WASSCE examinations to guard against malpractices and to ensure that public and private schools meet the recommended safety standard for reopening. The OEQA evaluators are also to assist schools objectively in assessing the level of safety, security and help to clearly identify areas of improvement while encouraging them to take concrete steps in addressing identified gaps.

The reopening compliance monitoring has not only helped schools to carry out revision lesson to prepare students for the examinations but has also prevented the spread of COVID-19 infection among learners through the use of face mask, washing of hands with soap and running water, maintaining social distancing as well as the use of hand sanitizer.

Speaking during the exercise, the Director-General, Abiola Seriki-Ayeni disclosed that all the schools she visited, complied with all examination procedures. She, however, reminded school owners that it is very important for them to understand that we are partners, and the reason for the examination is to build a successful future for the students.

“We must not compromise standard. Therefore, we must ensure that there are checks in place against examination malpractices and against COVID-19 infection.

“Schools must ensure they disinfect the environment and make sure students sign in on arrival. Schools are expected to have sanitation managers that will ensure that all environmental and health protocols are observed.

“Aside, schools must also register with OEQA online to obtain clearance for reopening. They must engage the services of learning managers to assist teachers to develop learning plans that include distance and blended learning plans to be uploaded on OEQA website while students should strive to protect each other by using face mask”.

Recall that Abiola SerikiAyeni enlightened the general public during an official visit to Traffic Radio FM on the online registration. “We are supporting schools holistically with an understanding that the registration for reopening of the terminal students and subsequent clearance will assist schools to maintain overall safety and hygiene protocols”.

According to her, “OEQA evaluators are now using technology to scale evaluations for seamless schools registration process. Registering to get a special code is the first part of the process that involves self-assessment, training and verification for clearance. Schools are to download the Federal and Lagos State Government Schools Reopening Guidelines and the Safety Guidelines from the agency website. All schools must also make provision for isolation room in case of emergency.”

As WASSCE is ongoing, the Director-General, however, urged all schools across the state to shun examination malpractice in any guise, stating that OEQA evaluators will be out to monitor the examinations in full scale, adding, “any school caught manipulating will face the music.”