Reopening of schools must be data-driven

The world is going through an uncertain time because of coronavirus. The chaotic response by nations to the coronavirus pandemic has tested the confidence of governments worldwide.

Since March 2020, all schools in Nigeria have been shut due to COVID-19. No one can predict accurately when this season of the pandemic will end. The good news, however, is that epidemiologists understand the virus, and they have announced that rules for good hygiene must be strictly followed.

Health experts have advised that wearing of masks, regular washing of hands, and maintaining social distancing amongst others, may help in many ways to either stop or decelerate the spread of the virus. But we have seen in many parts of world including Nigeria, that some individuals have refused to wear face masks. Many Nigerians don’t have access to clean water. It is incredibly sad.

The sad news is that many people including those in the government at federal, state, and local levels are disenchanted, recalcitrant and resistant to behaviours that help reduce the spread of the virus. Had it been that we are all ready to obey simple instructions issued by medical experts, most likely those students in graduating classes in primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions would have resumed.

We observed that most people being cooped up indoors during the lockdown for a few weeks developed a devil-may-care attitude. We can all see the consequences of their actions with rising numbers of individuals who are infected and those who have fallen dead. As at July 17, 2020, figures obtained from the worldometer coronavirus website show that Nigeria has: 34, 854 infected cases; 769 deaths; and 14, 292 recovered.

The total number of active cases and deaths because of coronavirus have been rising in Nigeria. But out of about 200 million people, only 202,097 have been tested as at July 17, 2020. That is, only 0.101 percent of the population have been tested. This is a ridiculously small percentage of the nation’s population when compared to the number of those that have been tested in Ghana so far. Ghana which has a population of roughly 31 million, has tested 339,491 people. This shows that 1.0 percent of Ghana’s population have been tested for coronavirus. When we compare these figures, Nigeria needs to improve its testing for coronavirus.

As a nation, we have not addressed squarely what is responsible for our people not wearing masks and maintaining hygiene during the pandemic. Could it be poverty-induced disobedience in some instances? Or, ignorance? In the midst of these uncertainties, some Nigerians are advocating that schools should reopen.

Before reopening schools, our concern should be how to generate practical ideas that can break bad habits in our society so that good ones can be created. The battle for better habits can only be won, if we insisted on building habits that are easy to maintain during and after the pandemic. If we tried to build good habits in our children preparatory to the reopening of schools and we fail, failure is not because of lack of willpower, but a failure of strategy.

The Minister of education, Adamu Adamu, have said on a few occasions that reopening of schools now, and allowing academic activities including writing of examination is too risky considering the spread of the virus. He appealed to state governments that have announced schools’ resumption to reconsider it saying, “I think it is not safe. Let us protect our children.”

The Ministry of Education has issued a 52-page document outlining actions, measures and requirements needed for safe reopening of schools after the coronavirus pandemic is contained. The document, according to reports, was developed in collaboration with the federal ministries of health, environment, and health safety experts.

As expected, the decision of the Minister of Education has been received with mixed reactions from a section of the society, the National Assembly (NASS) and private school owners. Some Nigerians expect all stakeholders in the education sector to do what is expected of them so that our children can go back to school.

But members of the House of Representatives and some Nigerians have called on President Buhari to order a partial reopening of schools to allow pupils in JSS 3 and SSS 3 sit for the 2020 West African School Certificate Examination (WASCE). In fact, a former minister of youth and sports development say that if airlines can operate, students can write the WASCE. He urged the FG to find “creative ways to manoeuvre around” the coronavirus pandemic. Good suggestions, but our actions must be data-driven. We need to be careful!

When over one million students finish their examinations and results are released, which university are those who passed their WASCE proceed to? All universities in Nigeria are shut and members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) are on strike. Today, ASUU’s strike is an endless phenomenon. Or are the students interested in traveling abroad? Sorry, Nigeria has not opened its airspace to international flights.

I must acknowledge that some of those affected by closure of schools are proprietors, teachers, and auxiliary staff of private schools. Some private school teachers say they did not benefit from governments’ palliatives. It cannot be confirmed if those working in public schools were equally affected.

Many parents have lost their jobs because of the pandemic. They have expressed concerns that their children will not return to school until their economic condition improves. But we all know that before the outbreak of COVID-19, over 10 million Nigerian children were out-of-school which experts say is the highest globally.

Recently, a group of experts expressed their views that more children will not go back to school after the pandemic. This is worrisome. But I know that some children will go back to school in the nearest future provided they are alive.

There is no vaccine against the coronavirus approved by the World Health Organisation. Some of our state governors still find it challenging to believe that there is COVID-19 in their states. Some public affairs analysts say some state governors do not want to take responsibility for the wellbeing of their people. Why? Analysts say some states do not want to spend money treating those infected by the virus and setting up isolation centres.

Unconfirmed sources say the cost of testing for the virus is about N50,000 in some private testing centres in Nigeria. So, a worker on N30,000 salary per month, those underemployed and unemployed, cannot afford the test for coronavirus. How do we provide for indigent people in our society?

Let us put politics and emotions aside. We must look at the data and analyse it. How many private and public schools- tertiary, secondary and primary- throughout the country are ready in line with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Education in its 52-page document on the safe reopening of schools?

If we feel that schools should reopen, have we analysed accurately the daily infection rate in all the 36 states, Federal Capital Territory and 774 local governments say over a 14-day period? Since the opening of the economy in phases, what is the daily infection rate using a 14-day average in Nigeria? In which phase of economic reopening is Nigeria now? I am just musing.

At what percentage will our schools be free to reopen based on daily infection rate using for instance, a 14- day average? These are questions our medical experts should provide answers to before the FG decides when schools will reopen. Reopening of schools must be data-driven, not by intelligent guess.

While the FG is discussing with WAEC and other member countries on a suitable date to conduct examinations, all schools (public and private) should proceed with the implementation of the FG’s guidelines as contained in the 52-page document. Common sense and intelligence should determine what we do in this uncertain time. “We must protect our children.” Thank you!