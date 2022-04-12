Kimberly-Clark boosts girl child education with 30 scholarships

Kimberly-Clark, a Nigerian premium quality Huggies diapers and other baby care products organisation has given scholarships to 30 girls in its efforts to promote girl-child education in the country.

The thirty girls were given the scholarship to enable them to attend the Dream Catchers Academy, a non-governmental, free boarding education and performing arts academy for orphaned and under-served girls in Ikorodu, Lagos.

Vani Malik, the general manager of Kimberly-Clark Nigeria who presented the cheque stated that in addition to other corporate social responsibilities of the company, the educational sponsorship of 30 girls at the Dream Catchers Academy is part of the firm’s commitment to enriching the lives of people in its host communities.

“These donations by Kimberly-Clark Nigeria are part of our commitment to enrich the lives of those in our communities, especially women, girls, and children.

Read also: Williams-Joel offers scholarships to 100 Imo youths

“Beyond a commitment to the implementation of Nigeria’s national road map for industrialisation, to create jobs, substitute imports, and boost exports, education is very important to us, and we are dedicated to ensuring that children are able to reach their full potential and enjoy good education in a comfortable learning environment,” Mailk said.

According to a statement issued by the organisation, Kimberly-Clark made the promise of the scholarship during the commissioning of its factory in Ikorodu earlier in the year.

“This scholarship is in addition to two sets of donations, which includes school furniture donation to Agodo Alara Community Primary School, and 5000 Huggies diapers and 5000 Kotex sanitary pads to an NGO that provides welfare to the underprivileged, both in Ikorodu, Lagos, I-Care Foundation.”

Kabiru Sotobi, the Oba of Ikorodu speaking at the cheque presentation and hand-over ceremony to the Dream Catchers Academy and Agodo Alara Community Primary School applauded the company for contributing to the development of Ikorodu and its citizenry.

“We thank the leadership of Kimberly-Clark for contributing this token for the benefit of our children and to the glory and development of the Ikorodu community,” he said.

Kimberly-Clark has been improving the lives of consumers, putting them at the heart of strategies, and turning ideas into innovative products.

With the company’s newly commissioned state-of-the-art manufacturing site in Ikorodu, Kimberly-Clark now has proudly Nigerian premium quality brands in the market and is poised to serve the nation with a renewed focus on reaching more of its consumers much faster.