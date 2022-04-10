Williams-Joel offers scholarships to 100 Imo youths

Onwenieke Williams-Joel, the principal partner of Prince Joel & Associates, a reputable law firm in Nigeria, has offered scholarships to one hundred Imo youths to take up careers in real estate entrepreneurship and digital marketing.

In a bid to curb hard drugs, violence, thuggery, cybercrime, rape, among others the law firm exposed young minds from the state to digital marketing skills and entrepreneurship, especially in the real estate sector at the just concluded ‘Imo Youth Conference’ held recently at the Pastoral Centre, Owerri, the state capital.

Williams-Joel, who was the guest speaker delivering a speech on the theme, ‘Imo Youth Arise, The Future Is Now,’ narrated the difficulties he faced while growing up and how he overcame them to become an impactful person in society today.

He enjoined the audience at the event organised to sensitise the youth from the societal menace and perpetrating criminal acts to shun the intake of hard drugs, cybercrime, violence and thuggery.

“Embrace digitisation which is prevalent in our time,” he said.

As a real estate investment coach and a renowned blogger, Joel volunteered to assist Imo Youth in taking up a career in real estate entrepreneurship and digital marketing.

The real estate mogul concluded his lecture by offering scholarships to the first set of 50 attendees in digital marketing and another scholarship to the second set of 50 attendees in his real estate mentorship master class, which commenced in the first week of April 2022.

Prince Joel & Associates is a knowledge-driven, full business services law firm, where the latest business and legal legislations are utilised to promote the best interest of their clients.

The firm’s area of specialisation cuts across real estate and construction, corporate compliance, business advisory and taxation, telecommunications media, and entertainment, among others.