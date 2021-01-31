Ireland offers seven extra-curricular engagements for Nigerian students

You have heard the saying “all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy”. Ireland has a lot of places with numerous fun things to do. You will never have a boring time as long as you are willing to get out of your bed and step out into the many beautiful attractions the Emerald Isle has to offer you.

Below are seven top places you can visit to unwind alone or with friends in Ireland. They include:

The Kerry Ring: The Ring of Kerry hosts a lot of jaw-dropping views along its 111-mile route. It takes about three hours to drive through this scenic route non-stop (if you ever can drive through non-stop) and there are numerous attractions along the route where you can participate in activities ranging from golfing, water sports, horse riding, fishing, and many others.

The Guinness Storehouse: Set in the heart of Dublin, the Guinness Storehouse is a brewery that has been the home of Guinness since 1769 when Arthur Guinness signed its 9,000 years lease. You can visit the brewery to experience the history, heart and soul of the popular dark stout that is Ireland’s most iconic beer.

Grafton Street, Dublin: this street is much more than just a beautiful place to shop in Dublin. There are countless places you can stop and simply watch the beauty of all the activities and busker performances going on around you. The city of Dublin has adopted the Cafe culture, so you’d be forgiven for thinking you were in Barcelona or Lisbon on a sunny day. You don’t have to spend a fortune to have a great time here, plus you will experience friendly service no matter where you go in the area.

Powerscourt House and Gardens, Co. Wicklow: This is one of the top destinations for fun-seekers around Dublin. Currently owned by the Slazenger family, the house sits on a pretty forty-seven (47) manicured acres. It possesses some superb views, serene lakeside walks, engaging history, and the stunning backdrop of Sugarloaf Mountain. The gardens were laid out for one hundred and fifty (150) years with the intent to create an estate blended in harmony with the surroundings. You can find an excellent cafe, craft and design shops in the home where you enjoy a beautiful meal.

The Rock of Cashel: This is arguably the most visited heritage site in Ireland is known as the Rock of Cashel features lots of images of the Emerald isle. The Queen of England visited during her 2011 visit to Ireland. The rock of cashel is perched on a limestone rock formation in the Golden Vale and includes a beautiful group of medieval buildings such as the High Cross and Romanesque Chapel among others. You can enjoy their audio-visual show and exhibitions here.

Kinsale, Co. Cork: this is one of Ireland’s small towns frequented by tourists because of its history and scenic coastal setting. There is a deliberate Spanish feel here especially during summer. In 1601, three years after the defeat of the Spanish Armada, the Spanish sent a military force to Ireland most of whom disembarked at Kinsale. The English layed siege to the town and ultimately defeated the Spanish and Irish forces. Kinsale with its marvellous scenes is now a magnet for those who love sailing, walking and fishing. The town is packed with restaurants of all sorts and the seafood on offer is excellent.

The Aran Islands: this island caught the attention of the world in 1934 when it was featured in the fictionalised documentary “Man of Aran” and has been attracting visitors ever since. Here you can experience a taste of Ireland as it once was. The Aran Islands is made of three islands: Inishmore, Inishmaan and Inisheer. You can feel the wind on your face as you enjoy an archaeological heritage and beautiful scenery like no other island on the planet can give you. The Aran Islands are inhabited by people whose first language is Irish Gaelic.

There are more attractions and fun things to do in Ireland and you will have lots of friendly people to enjoy those moments with.