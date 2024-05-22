Gov Bala, National Library to address challenges facing out of school children in Bauchi

Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir , governor of Bauchi State has vowed to partner with the National Library of Nigeria to use technology to address the challenges facing out-of-school children in the state.

The governor, Bala made this known during the conference of the national librarian with the theme: ‘Public libraries gateway to sustainable development’ that took place at the Sulgad Majestic Hotel, Maiduguri bypass in Bauchi State.

The governor who was represented by the speaker of the state house of Assembly, Abubakar Y. Suleiman, said “As librarians, you are well-equipped to address these challenges and with the germane topic of the Conference, I believe you will provide us with systematic solutions to address issues relating to the Public Library”.

He noted further: “I am delighted to welcome you to the 6th National Conference of the National Librarian, and Directors/ Chairmen of Boards of Public Libraries held here in Bauchi State. Your presence is a testament to your commitment to exploring solutions to the challenges facing public libraries and your passion for providing quality library services to humanity”

“Since assuming office in 2019, my administration has prioritized the education sector. We recognize the critical role education plays in driving sustainable development and improving the lives of our citizens. Recently, we held the Bauchi Education Summit, which brought together stakeholders to discuss challenges and opportunities in the sector. We are currently reviewing the recommendations to transform the education landscape in our state”

He added “Under our administration, Bauchi State Library has achieved remarkable milestones. Notably, we have approved the establishment of two new zonal public libraries in Alkaleri and Ningi, in addition to the existing one in Azare. This expansion aims to promote reading culture and support education. ensuring that our citizens have access to information and resources to improve their lives”

“We have partnered with Zenith Café to establish a JAMB Center at the State Library Complex. We have furnished the Centre with 250 Computer systems to meet JAMB requirement and also to serve as online library and online resource centre aimed at improving youth readiness during JAMB examinations towards obtaining quality result for transitioning to university” he stated.

Earlier in a remark, the National Librarian and chief officer of the National Library of Nigeria, professor Chinwe Veronica Anunobi said that the impact of their services particularly on underserved communities where the number of out-of-school children and the rate of illiteracy is embarrassing high due to low access to education and absence of community information services.

”National Library can only achieved the mission of enhanced literacy, knowledge provision and information access if we work together with state governments and leaders of public libraries”

She stated further: “We recognize that literacy is not merely ability to read and write but a gateway to opportunity, empowerment and social inclusion all revolving around the 17 SDG goals”

” I must emphasize at this point that investment in our public libraries remains a viable means and gateway to achieving 17 SDG goals in our dear country, Nigeria

Chinwe said that public libraries are there for every age, race, gender religion and literacy level in a place of social, political, economic and academic inclusiveness.

“Nigeria’s public libraries are therefore faced with myriads of problems, the issue of nomenclature and remuneration which require urgent attention less the present generation will be judged harshly by the succeeding generations for the deprivation of one of the institutions that shape societal intellect” she noted.