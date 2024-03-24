Governor Bala grants amnesty to 96 inmates in Bauchi

About 96 inmates have been granted amnesty by the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir.

The amnesty was granted to the 96 inmates who were serving in the various correctional centres in the state, under the prerogative of mercy as stipulated by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended.

Abdulkadir also released a total sum of N20m to offset various fines imposed on them by the courts that convicted them, while the sun of N13m will be shared to them as transportation fare and palliatives to enable them start their lives as citizens of the country.

Business Day reports that the release of the above 96 inmates came barely a week that some groups, Heart That Truly Cares, Alwadata Lifeline Initiative and Atta Sisters Helping Hand Foundation, led by the Rotary Club of Bauchi State Central, secured the release of 21 convicts.

It was gathered that the groups paid various fines for all the 21 inmates who were convicted for various minor offences but could not afford to pay the fines given by the courts.

Governor Bala said that he decided to grant the pardon and amnesty following the report of the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy that the affected convicts have turned a new leaf in life.

He added that only those with minor offences and who could not afford to pay the fines imposed on them at conviction were selected for the amnesty programme of his administration.

Bala Mohammed announced that each of the pardoned inmates will receive the sum of N100,000 to start a new business to sustain themselves and become good citizens.

He then charged them not to see themselves as prisoners but to be free to reintegrate into society and to behave well, henceforth.

Earlier, the Chairman of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, who is the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Hassan U. EI-Yakub, SAN, said that the governor did it in the exercise of the powers of granting pardon or mercy to deserving convicts which is conferred upon him by Section 212 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

The Commissioner added that the power of the governor under subsection (1) of this section shall be exercised by him after consultation with such Advisory Council of the State on Prerogative of Mercy as may be established by the Law of the State.

The breakdown of the inmates released includes;17 inmates are from Bauchi Correctional Centre, 7 inmates are from Alkaleri Correctional Centre, 10 inmates from Azare Correctional Centre, 6 inmates from Bogoro Correctional Centre, 8 inmates from Ningi Correctional Centre, 8 inmates from Burra Correctional Centre, and 3 inmates from Misau Correctional Centre.

Others are, 7 inmates from Darazo Correctional Centre, 3 inmates from Jama’are Correctional Centre, 9 inmates from Tafawa Balewa Correctional Centre, 5 inmates from Toro Correctional Centre, 4 inmates from Gamawa Correctional Centre, 2 inmates from Shira Correctional Centre, and 7 inmates from Zaki Correctional Centre.