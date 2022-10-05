FUOYE not open for academic activities yet – Fasina

Abayomi Fasina, the vice-chancellor of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) has stated that the institution has not resumed for academic activities as alleged.

Fasina in a statement signed by Wole Balogun the special adviser on media matters to the vice-chancellor on Tuesday said the reported resumption news was false.

Balogun on behalf of the vice-chancellor explained that FUOYE was not making any plan to resume academic activities yet.

“Members of the public and particularly our teeming students are enjoined to ignore the fake news currently going viral on the social media that the institution is resuming academic activities on Oct.10, 2022.

“This is false and the handiwork of some idle hands who are mischievously out to misinform unsuspecting members of the public.

“FUOYE has not announced any date for resumption of academic activities; so any news laying claim to such is fake and should be so dismissed by the general public.

“If and when the coast is clear for resumption of academic activities on our twin campuses in Oye-Ekiti and Ikole-Ekiti respectively, the institution will convey the message to our students via the appropriate and official means,” he said.

Recall that recently there was news on the social media which claimed that the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti would be resuming for academic activities on the October 10.

However, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) the purported resumption reports which has FUOYE logo, and stated that the university management had announced and slated the resumption date for academic activities for October 10 was fake.

The report also claimed that both fresh and returning students of would resume on the stated date, and that registration would start on the same date.

Many public universities have announced resumption of academic activities amid the lingering strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for more than eight months now.

Some of the universities that have opened their classrooms for academic activities are Imo State University (IMSU), Delta State University (DELSU), Kaduna State University (KSU), and Lagos State University (LASU) among others.