Five public schools benefit from Bastion Health CSR Project

As part of its plans to positively impact and bring about change in its environment, particularly healthcare in the education sector in Nigeria, Bastion Health, through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, kicked off and commissioned its outreach to rehabilitate and improve the standard of health facilities of schools in Lagos State, paying special attention to public schools.

In the two-day commissioning event that took place recently, the Health Maintenance Organisation located in the heart of Victoria Island visited Archbishop Taylor Memorial Nursery and Primary School, Victoria Island; Gbagada Comprehensive Junior High School, Gbagada; Araromi Nursery and Primary School, Gbagada; Victoria Island Junior School, Victoria Island; and Lanre Awolokun High School, Gbagada to commission renovated health infrastructure and donate medical materials to the schools.

Findings from the visits to several public schools in Victoria Island and Gbagada axis revealed

that these schools required several essential health amenities and infrastructure to support as a first point of call in addressing basic healthcare needs.

The absence of these basic amenities can be a hindrance to good healthcare administration for students.

Speaking at the commissioning, Naomi Aduku, the managing director of Bastion Health, said that Bastion Health was passionate about ensuring basic health was available to every Nigerian, especially children.

Aduku in her remarks noted that the company plans to support schools by providing basic healthcare supplies in all the local government areas in Nigeria over the next five years.

“We are pleased about this project which we believe will provide the much-needed basic healthcare to the children who are our future leaders. Bastion Health will support at least one underserved school in different local government areas in Nigeria over the next five years and this support will be in the form of renovations, donations, and maintenance of the health facilities in public schools,” she said.

She added that Bastion Health vision was to make healthcare accessible and affordable for all.

The HMO leverages cutting-edge technology to drive its operations and services, to offer flexible and innovative products. Bastion Health is committed to ensuring financial protection to all Nigerians by offering affordable and accessible healthcare plans.