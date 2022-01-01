Lagos sets Jan. 4 as resumption date for public, private schools

The Lagos State Government has announced that all public and private schools that are below tertiary level are to resume class activities on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, for the second term of the 2021/2022 academic session.

According to a statement from the Office of Education Quality Assurance, the aim was to have a harmonised academic calendar for both private and public schools.

Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, director-general, Office of Education Quality Assurance, stated that all learners are expected back to school as academic activities start the same day.

Seriki-Ayeni also enjoined all school leaders to enforce strict compliance with all subsisting Covid-19 safety protocols in the state.

Read Also: Incessant bullying in schools reflects societal failure – Experts

She directed boarding students to resume on Monday, January 3, 2022, in preparation for academic activities the next day.

She stated that the Office of Education Quality Assurance will monitor compliance with the resumption date in the Lagos State Unified Academic Calendar and observe the teaching and learning processes in schools.

“School leaders should also note that the mid-term break for the second term will start from Thursday 17th and Friday 18th of February, 2022 while school closes on Friday 8th April, 2022,” Seriki-Ayeni added.