EKOEXCEL strengthen path for girls to pursue science education

EKOEXCEL has reiterated its commitment to strengthening quality education for girls and women in science which is especially critical for Nigeria’s development as it celebrated the international day of Women and Girls in Science.

Lagos State’s EKOEXCEL active contribution to science education for the girl child from the basic level of education through active science-focused curriculum, learning aids, practical exposure, and free quality education provision at 1016 primary schools across the state is noteworthy on Feb 11th, 2021, International Day of Women and Girls in Science.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), a specialised agency of the United Nations aimed at promoting world peace and security through international cooperation in education, the sciences, and culture marks this year 2021 International Day of Women and Girls in Science under the theme: Women Scientists at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19.

Wahab Alawiye- King, chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) stated that the Lagos State Government places a high premium on the education of children, emphasising that the Board will ensure that no child is left behind in the access to quality education, especially the Girl-Child being the ‘mothers of tomorrow’.

EKOEXCEL is proud to be a paradigm-shifting initiative meeting this challenge for Lagos through our curriculum which ensures age-appropriate science lessons though basic, providing the right foundation for a choice to study science, technology, engineering, and mathematics to young girls in Nigeria.

The programme provides practical science experiments in classroom lessons enabling pupils to directly engage with the possibilities that science brings, igniting the kind of passions that start the journey of some of our greatest women in science.