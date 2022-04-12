EdoBEST tasks school leaders as performance management takes centre stage

EdoBEST school leaders in the basic education sector gathered in Benin City for a leadership development summit in preparation for third term resumption on 25 April 2022.

The 4-day summit, organised by the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (Edo SUBEB), had in attendance Head of Schools (HOSs), regional managers, principals, education secretaries and supervisors drawn from the 18 local government areas of Edo State.

The intellectual gathering provided an opportunity for attendees to be reminded of the ethics and work culture of EdoBEST, just as seasoned professionals seized the opportunity to enlighten participants about the new processes that can make school management and operations seamless.

The summit was a follow up to the successful graduation ceremony of EdoBEST inductees in March where Governor Godwin Obaseki charged teachers, headteachers and principals to deliver premium basic education services as they returned to their respective schools.

Speaking in Benin City at the just concluded summit, the executive chairman of Edo SUBEB, Ozavize Salami noted that performance is key to every head of school as school leaders should take charge of every aspect of the schools under their leadership. She noted further that excellence must be the undercurrent of all activities carried out in EdoBEST schools, because only the best is good enough for Edo State.

A junior secondary school principal at the summit noted that the event came at a time when more clarity on the processes of the EdoBEST 2.0 programme was needed.

“I like that the summit sheds more light on the things we learnt at the training. It will help me meet my Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and manage my school better,” she said.

EdoBEST, an initiative of Edo SUBEB, is positioning teachers and supervisors for impact in the education sector through strategic training and equipping the teachers with the necessary work tools to manage 21st-century processes in delivering digital education.

In March 2022, the programme was extended to progressive schools, which are schools in remote locations. In the same period, the programme was extended to Junior Secondary Schools. Several of the schools where the programme has been implemented recorded better learning, pupil participation in classroom activities and better teacher attendance.