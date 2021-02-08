Delta to evaluate five years performance of students in WAEC, NECO, other Exams

The Delta State Government has reaffirmed it’s readiness to request for at least five years results of all schools in the state from the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), National Examinations Council (NECO) and others to evaluate the performance of its students in the examinations.

The State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Patrick Ukah, gave the hint in Asaba, Kwale and Agbor respectively during interactive meetings with the members of the All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) drawn from various local government areas of the state.

He said that once the evaluation is completed, it would guide the ministry in mapping out strategies that would enhance better preparations for external examinations by students in the state.

Ukah said that the purpose of the meeting was to ascertain the challenges facing teaching and learning, especially in an emergency bedevilled by COVID-19.

He underscored the importance of leveraging on every available opportunity and teaching hours to add value to the students through effective teaching and learning.

The Commissioner emphasised the strong need to observe all COVID-19 preventive measures in and outside the school environment and enjoined the children to always wear their facemasks, wash their hands properly and ensure physical distancing at all times.

He noted that the Telclass programme of the ministry was aimed at complementing teaching and learning, even as he decried incessant vandalism of school facilities and called for a change of the negative attitude of unscrupulous individuals.

Earlier, the Director of Schools, Clementina Ojumah, who tasked the principals to redouble their efforts in ensuring the overall academic wellbeing of the children, said that the Commissioner was in their mist to feel their pulse on their challenges and devise measures to tackle the problems.

The local government areas that participated in the interactive meetings included Oshimili South, Oshimili North, Aniocha South, Aniocha North, Ukwuani, Ethiope East, Okpe, Ndokwa West and Ndokwa East.