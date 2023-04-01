Cavista upskills students across universities with tech solutions

Cavista, a tech firm, providing digital services and solutions for companies have commenced a hackathon tour across Universities in Nigeria in a bid to upskills students with tech solutions for the marketplace.

Hackathon is a social coding event that brings computer programmers and other interested people together to improve upon or build a new software program.

Tech solutions built by the students during the Hackathon competition include drug alert system, fake drug detector, e-commerce blockchain solution, hypertension detector, online medical support, waste recycling tech solution and donor tech solution.

Cavista also awarded winners of the Hackathon competition with cash prices and provided them mentors to help them grow their skills.

Speaking during its maiden campus hackathon event at Babcock University at Ogun State on Friday, Bamidele Odufuye, vice president and country director for Cavista Nigeria said in its hunt for talents, it has discovered there is a need to grow the talent, thereby getting them ready for the market place.

“There is no better place to grow these talents than in the higher institutions where there are bright minds.

“One of the ways to help them shape their talents and grow their skills is to organise events like these where they are tasked to create, under a short period, what can be marketable,” Odufuye said.

He explained that the end game is not just the reward but to motivate the students to create something within a short period that is marketable, adding that what they have done is to perfect their products and make them market worthy.

He said Cavista is the largest employer to engineers working under the same roof and we will still take more.

“Cavista is in the business of hiring quality talents that can work with its global clients,” he said.

According to Odufuye, with a strong belief that talents exist everywhere, Cavista has been hiring talents all over the country, as it has hired more than 350 programmers in the short history of Cavista in Nigeria and 1,000 all over the world.

“We are not just doing this in Babcock but we are doing this in many other universities. We partner with several other universities including Covenant University.

We partner with private institutes and tech institutes across the country. We have a partnership with the Ekiti State government. These are all in a bid to grow talents for the marketplace,” the country director said.

Read also: Experts call for women-focused real estate tech fund

Ajiboye Boluwatife, a member of the winning group at Babcock University said he and the members of his group came together hoping to participate and have the experience. He said they created a drug alert system that won them the grand prize.

“Our idea was a drug alert system. Basically, we noticed a problem after carrying out research in the health sector. We noticed that a good number of people often forget to take their drugs at the right time.

“So, we built a tech reminder system that takes into consideration all age groups except the children. The reminder system reminds people of the time to take their drugs and it makes prescription easier for doctors,” Boluwatife said.

He said the next step will be to build up on the tech solution, add more features and make it an enterprise.

The group that came second runner-up was awarded N300 thousand; first runner-up N500 thousand and the winning group got N1 million.