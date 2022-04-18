Building sports career pivotal to youth’s development – Ned Nwoko

Chinedu Nwoko, popularly known as Ned Nwoko, a former lawmaker from Delta State has said that building careers among children through sports will enable them to make their marks and edge their exploits in history.

Nwoko who represented Aniocha north-south and Oshimili north-south of Delta State in the Federal House of Representatives said that sporting activities are a great stimulator for learning in children.

The legal practitioner made this known through in a press statement about the All-Stars Sports University, Idumeje, Delta State on Saturday, April 16. He explained that the initiative had been in the pipeline since 2017.

“The university is modelled to pursue the advancement of learning in specialised areas of sports development including management as well as to conduct specialised professional coaching courses, and research to advance various breakthroughs in sports,” he said.

Nwoko disclosed that contradictory to the belief sports hamper learning in children, the reverse is the case. He reiterated that the creation of the first sports university in West Africa, All-Stars Sports University, Idumeje is a fulfillment of his desire to see Nigeria and by extension Africa’s trailblazing world sporting achievements.

He assured that the All-Stars Sports University will take sports in the education sector as a lifestyle to build careers to disabuse the misconception that sports hamper a child’s dedication toward academics.

Nwoko, however, frowned at the efforts of some unscrupulous people to discredit the good work by suggesting that the university is an Islamic centre in disguise.

“Due to its geographical location and cultural reservations, coupled with the malicious propaganda and misleading tale, tension was generated and the attention of different investigative entities and panels of inquiry at various levels, including the Nigeria Police Force was attracted.

“The various reports and inquiries after the investigation had one basic fact in common; that the university was constructed for the purpose it was established; a sports university and nothing more.”

“I, therefore, call on all and sundry to eschew paddling malicious tales and support my vision in rewriting the sporting narrative of our country,” Nwoko stated.

Besides, he noted that was excited that the bill which he proposed in the House of Representatives has finally seen the light of the day.

According to him, building these careers among children will enable individuals to make their mark and edge their exploits in accounts of history.

He added that the university is taking off with a secondary school section to scout athletic talents from infancy. This he said will help proactively improve the number of athletes who finish their education with credentials/training for both sports and non-sports careers to nurture growth and transition.

Moreover, he stated that the university will be a source of employment for thousands of residents of the host community and beyond.