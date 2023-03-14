Bridge deepens leadership initiative goal through schools’ extra-curricular activities

Bridge Nigeria school has announced its inter-academy sports competition in a bid to fulfil part of its philosophies of promoting not just academic laurels but also building leaders via extra-curricular activities.

Across all the five regions where Bridge Nigeria schools are located which include Alimosho, Ojo/Badagry, Lekki/Epe, Ikorodu and Osun, Bridge pupils are gearing up for the event which promises to be colourful and exciting.

Foyinsola Akinjayeju, managing director at Bridge Nigeria disclosed that the organisation believes so much in children having holistic education that entails the heads, hearts, and hands (3H education system).

“We believe it is important for children to have a holistic education and that education is best when it combines the pursuit of academic excellence with the development of character.

“This is why we are intentional about our co-curricular activities, and a good reason our pupils are excelling inside–and outside–the classroom,” Akinjayeju said.

Furthermore, the managing director said; “This year’s Inter-academy sports competition is another opportunity to reward pupils that have developed their competencies in sports and demonstrated sportsmanship.”

During the Inter-academy sports competition, Bridge pupils will demonstrate their prowess in marching to beat, sack-race, short and long races and other sports which help imbibe qualities including punctuality, alertness and fitness.

Omotola Francis-Akinlolu, director of schools in his speech said; “As part of our preparation for the event, we have made provisions for health, safety, security, and a conducive environment for parents and children across the different regions the Inter-academy sports competition will take place.

“A lot of work has gone into ensuring that our over 7,000 pupils and their parents have a rewarding time during the Inter-Academy sports competition. We are also in talks with brands who intend to sponsor and provide pupils with lots of goodies.”

According to the U.S. Centre for Disease Control, regular physical activity can help children and adolescents improve cardiorespiratory fitness, build strong bones and muscles, control weight, reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression, and reduce the risk of developing dangerous health conditions. We believe that good health is also very pivotal to effective learning.

For many in the communities Bridge Nigeria serves, the opportunity to participate in this kind of competition opens up a whole new world of experience that they may not otherwise be exposed to.

The competition is scheduled to take place on the 17th of March in the Osun region and the 6th of April for the Ikorodu, Lekki/Epe and Ojo Badagry regions while Alimosho regions 1 and 2 will take place on the 12th of April.

It will be attended by parents and pupils from Bridge Nigeria’s 46 schools across Lagos and Osun as well as partners, sponsors and other leaders in the education sector.