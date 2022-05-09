ASUU strike: Nigerian students to block all airports, and federal roads

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has resolved to block all airports across the country, the National Assembly and occupy federal roads from Tuesday, May 10 to protest the 12-week extension of the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Sunday Asefon, president of NANS in a statement on Monday titled “ASUU strike extension: The silence of the government and the ruling class; the nation must feel the heat”, said the extension of the ASUU strike is a direct declaration of war by the Federal Government against university students in Nigeria.

“The 3-month extension of the strike is totally condemned. The failure of the government to reach an agreement with ASUU underscores their lack of concern and empathy for the plight of the common men and women of our nation who can’t afford private tertiary institutions.

“Having exhausted all windows of constructive engagement with the government, I, on behalf of the national leadership of NANS, therefore, declare National Action from tomorrow, May 10, “Asefon stated.

The NANS president said the national action tagged “Operation test run”, shall be held in the 36 states of the federation. He added that the leadership of the association will hold a meeting on May 14 to discuss the blockage of airports across the country.

“Federal roads across the 36 states shall be occupied for a minimum of three hours. The operation shall be a precursor to a total shutdown that will be decided during our senate meeting/pre-convention on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Our decision from the pre-convention shall be binding. The action shall be total as the extension of the ASUU strike is a direct declaration of war by the Federal Government against university students in Nigeria,” he stated.

He added: “Our proposal to congress on the 14th shall be total blockage of the airport roads across the country and total disruption of political party primaries, blockage of the national assembly until they are committed to passing legislation banning public office holders from sending their children to universities abroad”, he added.

We, therefore, advise divisive elements or paid agents of the government to stay clear of our actions as the consequences shall be severe.

“By this release, all JCC chairmen, zonal leaderships and stakeholders are directed to act appropriately and ensure total compliance to the directive of “operation test run”, shut down federal roads in your state; the nation must feel the heat.

“I, therefore, call on the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), and civil society organisations to join us to salvage the remaining crackers of our public tertiary education in Nigeria. Let me assure you, I will lead from the front,” Asefon said in the statement.