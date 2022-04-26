Aitah’s Golden Arrow holds quiz to strengthen schools’ competition in Edo

Determined to expand its focus on educational reforms among secondary school students in Edo state, Aitah’s Golden Arrow said it has perfected plans to hold its maiden annual quiz competition.

The quiz competition scheduled to hold on May 11, 2022, at the prestigious Professor Festus Iyayi Hall in the University of Benin, Benin City, will see over 40 public and private schools compete in this year’s competition.

Aitah Eddy, the convener of Aitah’s Golden Arrow quiz competition, said the competition was long overdue, adding that the organisers were committed to putting smiles on the faces of the students.

Eddy said that Aitah’s Golden Arrow was focused on two educational reforms including reawakening the spirit of learning among students and supporting the less privileged through charity.

According to him, students are currently losing interest in education, especially in Edo State, when education should be the vehicle for change in any society that wants to progress.

“This is the first edition and first of its kind in Edo state where students, teachers, and schools are going to be rewarded for their contributions to education. We have over 10 million worth of gift prizes to be won by students, teachers, and schools. The prize winner’s school will have a furnished and functioning computer laboratory,” Eddy said.

Explaining further, Eddy said: “The event is in two phases. In the first phase, 52 students will compete in a series of quiz questions and the top 10 winners will be selected. These top 10 winners will make it to the grand finale which would be announced on the first day of the quiz competition.”

To achieve this, he said Aitah’s Golden Arrow initiative is partnering with local and international organisations that share the same values as the organisation.

“The quiz competition is our major instrument for achieving our goals and a ground where students will be selected only on merit and based on academic performance. We are dedicated to using this platform to eliminate unhealthy competition among students from the selected schools,” he said.

Eddy said that public and private schools from all the 18 local government Areas in Edo State registered for the competition.

“We have team members in more than five countries of the world. One thing is common among the Aitah’s Golden Arrow team is that they are Alumni of the University of Benin, Benin City. Our social media platforms are Aitah’s Golden Arrow on Facebook and Instagram,” Eddy said.

Aitah Eddy is a graduate of the University of Benin, Benin City and he later moved to the United States for his Master’s education and currently working in one of the leading I.T firms as the Lead Business Analyst.

He founded Aitah’s Golden Arrow to focus on redefining education through the quiz competition where students in Nigeria especially in Edo state can compete with their counterparts on the global stage.