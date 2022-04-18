College offers scholarship to Nigerians to study in Canada

Maple Canadian College (MCC), a Grade 10, 11 and 12 University Preparatory College designed to bridge the gap between the Canadian High School Curriculum and the West African High School Syllabus, is offering scholarships to Nigerians willing to study in top Canadian universities in partnership with Rosedale Academy, Ontario Canada.

The scholarship, designed under the university pathway program for Grade12 (SSS3) students in Nigeria will enable eligible students’ benefits from an automatic scholarship based on students’ admission average.

“Through our partnership with Rosedale Academy, an Ontario Ministry of Education-inspected private secondary school that is able to grant Ontario Secondary School Diploma (OSSD) credits; we are able to offer a University Pathway Program to Nigerian students,” said Ebi Obaro, President, Maple Education Canada at a recent media briefing at MCC, Lekki, stating that the focus of the college was to bring Canadian education to Nigerians at an affordable cost for parents.

According to her, students with excellence admission average score of 90 and above can get a scholarship of between $50, 000 to $ 100, 000 for a four years program. She disclosed that based on the faculty, students can benefit from the following scholarship scheme: Engineering $100, 000/4 years ($25, 000/year); Social Sciences $70, 000/4 years ($17, 500/year); Sciences $70, 000/4 years ($17, 000/year).

However, students with entrance admission average score of 89.9 or lower can benefit from the following scholarship scheme based on their faculty. Engineering $80, 000/4 years ($20, 000/year); Social Sciences $50, 000/4 years ($12, 500/year); Sciences $50, 000/4 years ($12, 000/year).

“Graduates of this program receive a Rosedale Academy OSSD, a globally recognised certification to gain admission to the world’s great universities, and consistently ranked in the top 5 international academic high school programs. A-levels will also not be required for British Universities,” Obaro said, disclosing that all students must complete 110 hours of the curriculum.

Tinuade Olufolabi, Principal, Maple Canadian College (MCC), said parents should ensure their interest align with the student’s interest. According to her, Nigeria must infuse technology into education from the primary school level to bridge the gap in the country’s education curriculum. “Government must put things in place to help students/pupils leverage technology”.

Olufolabi states further that the first phase of the entrance examination for the scholarship scheme will commence on Saturday April 23, and posits that MCC help students attain university readiness before leaving Nigeria to study in Canada, the United Kingdom (UK), United States (U.S.), Australia and other countries leveraging top global academic program taught by Canadian Certified Teachers designed to prepare students for rigorous university programs worldwide.