Admission Infractions: JAMB to link CAPS with ICPC, prosecute defaulting institution

Determined to prevent infractions in the 2020 admission exercise as well as ensure fairness and equity, the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has concluded arrangements to link its Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) platform with the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC).

The Registrar of the Board, Is-haq Oloyede, who disclosed this explained that some institutions had continued to flagrantly abuse the automated platform listing such infractions as total jettisoning of CAPS, coercing highscoring candidates to opt for other programmes to give room for their favoured candidates and offline admission.

According to the Boards weekly bulletin issued on Sunday, the registrar said this at a recent meeting with some tertiary institutions in Abuja.

According to Oloyede, other unwholesome acts noticed in the 2019 admission exercise, included skipping high-scoring candidates on the merit list without any justification and substituting them with low-scoring ones, among other infractions.

He described these acts are criminal, wicked and unacceptable, hence those found aiding and abetting admission irregularities would be liable for prosecution by the anti-graft agency.

The Registrar cautioned defaulting

institutions that the ICPC’s sledge

hammer would fall on any institution or

official that circumvents the guidelines

governing admissions and the CAPS platform put in place to guarantee

seamless admission exercise.

“There should be no debate

about merit. Merit is merit and it is not

negotiable. High-scoring candidates

ought to be admitted first,” he said.

Some of the institutions in attendance at the meeting included: Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi; University of

Nigeria, Nsukka; Federal College of Education (T), Gusau; Federal Polytechnic, Bida, College of Education, Kura, among others.