Acting vice-chancellor pledges to prioritize human capacity development in Unilag

The acting Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos, Omololu Soyombo has pledged to prioritise the human capacity development of staff and also improve overall staff welfare as the institution move towards stability.

Soyombo stated this on Wednesday at the foyer of the Senate building, while addressing staff of the University who were predominantly members of the non-academic staff.

The acting vice-chancellor said human capacity plays an important role in the overall success of any organisation, adding that he is committed to ensuring that the welfare and interest of all staff are well protected.

Soyombo called on all members of the university community to work together at this trying period in the overall interest of the university.

He further noted that he sees his appointment by the governing council as a call to service with the overall objective of fostering an atmosphere of peace for the normal university business of teaching, research, and community service.”

According to him, “This appointment is a definite step to resolve the impasse between the University Governing Council and Management in order to ensure a conducive atmosphere for normal university activities to continue to thrive.”

He further said it is imperative he address the staff on this occasion of grave challenges to the stability and progress of our dear university”.

On the preparedness of the University to resume academic work, Soyombo assured that necessary efforts are been put in place to meet the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines for the safety of staff and students.

BusinessDay had earlier reported that last week Wednesday the university of Lagos governing council resolved at its emergency meeting held in Abuja to remove erstwhile vice-chancellor, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe. Subsequently, the school’s governing council said it has appointed Soyombo in an acting capacity.