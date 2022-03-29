Academic apathy escalates as police nabs post- UTME yahoo fraudster candidate

The police in Osun State have paraded Emmanuel David, a 19-year-old suspected internet fraudster who was nabbed alongside two other teenagers involved in internet fraud scam to pay his post-University Matriculation Test Examination expenses.

Olawale Olokode, the Osun State Commissioner of Police, said the suspects were arrested in the Ojo area of Lagos State following a petition from the victim.

In his media brief, the police commissioner said the suspects will be arraigned in court after a thorough investigation.

Meanwhile, David who pleaded for leniency confessed that he was caught in his first deal worth N315,000 with his partners in the crime Chibuike Godspower who is 16 years, and Jesse Izedi also 16 years.

The teenager explained that he withdrew the money from the online Union bank-direct account of his Facebook friend, who operated a Point of Sales (POS) terminal.

“The victim has a Union bank account, but being a POS operator, he also has a union -direct account, hence, I moved the money from the account to Godspower’s online account after Jedi guessed the victim’s password.

“I used the money to travel to Calabar in Cross River State for my post-UTME in February this year and also paid for my accommodation from the proceeds,” David said.

However, one of the partners in crime, Jedi claimed he got only N10,000 from the proceeds for guessing the password accurately.

“When David told me about his venture and that he had difficulty cracking the password, I told him to try the victim’s date of birth from 1980 downward and it worked. He gave me N10,000 from the proceeds,” he said.

In like manner, Godspower said he was given N30,000, having made available his online account details in which the money was deposited.