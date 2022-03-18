JAMB uncovers one million illegal admissions

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it has discovered one million illegal admissions.

The board, disclosing this in a statement in Abuja, said less than five percent of such students’ details had been uploaded on the Board portal by the institutions as required.

JAMB said this caused the inability of students to obtain their admission letters which would qualify them to proceed on the one-year mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) or obtain exemption letters as the case may be.

“This phenomenon is especially true of products of undisclosed illegal institutional admissions conducted outside the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) between 2017 and 2020.

“The series of complaints emanated from the frustrations of these students who are expressing anger at the lack of formal recognition of their degrees by relevant authorities,” the board stated.

It noted that Adamu Adamu, the Minister of Education, had out of compassion, approved a final condonement of these underhand admissions; to enable affected students obtain retroactive admission.

The board, therefore, appealed to institutions to immediately upload appropriately the matriculation numbers, names, disciplines, year of graduation and other necessary details of the candidates for the Board to process the candidates’ condonement applications.

“The board reiterates that it is incumbent on the institutions to correctly key in the details of the candidates as illustrated on the advisory issued to institutions, advertised in the dailies and on the Board’s website for the prompt processing of candidates retroactive admission letters for them to obtain necessary clearance for their hitherto underhand admissions,” the statement added.