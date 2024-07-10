Aboyeji Elizabeth emerges winner of the TeensThink 2024 Essay competition

Aboyeji Elizabeth, a student of Funaab International School, Abeokuta in Ogun State emerged as the overall winner of the 2024 TeensThink International Essay competition.

Elizabeth was announced the winner of the fourth edition of the competition-themed; “Food Security” which emphasised TeensThink’s commitment to addressing pressing global challenges through the lens of youth empowerment and education.

Her profound essay which not only delved into the complexities of food security challenges but also proposed innovative solutions for sustainable agriculture in Africa was announced as the best in an event held recently at Radisson Blu in Lagos.

Otito Ofolue, a student of Babington Macaulay, Lagos was announced as the first runner-up, while Owoeye Ayomide, a student of Advanced Breed Comprehensive, Lagos secured the second runners-up position with equally compelling perspectives.

Elizabeth was rewarded with a prize money of N150,000, while Otito and Ayomide were awarded N100,000, and N70,000 Naira, respectively. Besides the cash prizes, the awards included Lenovo laptops, and gift packs in recognition of the outstanding achievements of the winners.

These prizes underscore TeensThink’s commitment not only to academic excellence but also to providing tangible support to nurture the potential of young leaders.

Kehinde Olesin, the convener and founder of TeensThink, expressed pride in the participants’ accomplishments, highlighting the organisation’s dedication to equipping teenagers with the skills and knowledge essential for navigating global food systems.

“TeensThink believes in the transformative power of education and leadership. Through our comprehensive programmes, workshops, and mentorship, we empower young minds to proactively address challenges like food security,” Olesin said.

Deina Mayaki, the co-founder and chief executive officer of Agriarche Limited who was a special guest at the occasion encouraged participants to harness technology to drive agricultural adoption across Africa.

Her keynote address underscored the critical role of innovation in achieving sustainable food security measures on the continent.

Adeboye Adeyemi, chairman of the advisory board at TeensThink, commended the winners for their exceptional contributions.

“Your exceptional work sets a benchmark for others to follow. Your essays have the potential to spark meaningful conversations, challenge societal norms, and pave the way for a more secure future,” Adeyemi said.

TeensThink, renowned for its role in nurturing leadership and educational excellence among teenagers, achieved a significant milestone with the 2024 edition of the annual event, now evolved into an international essay competition.

The edition of the event attracted participants from various corners of Africa, including representatives from Nigeria’s geopolitical zones, as well as entries from Ghana, Zimbabwe, and Rwanda.

Sifax Group, Nigerian Breweries, Multichoice, Tulcan Energy, Nigeria, Friesland Wampico, STL Trustees Hansol Geonetworks, Viju, MTN, and Pepsi were amongst the partners and sponsors for the 2024 edition of TeensThink.

TeensThink is a dynamic leadership and educational platform initiated by MarchMedia, a prominent marketing and communications agency based in Lagos.

It is dedicated to cultivating exceptional leaders with marketable skills and a passion for education and global issues, TeensThink continues to empower youth through innovative programs and initiatives.

Caption: Deina Mayaki, co-founder/CEO, Agriarche Ltd; Aboyeji Toluwanimi, winner, TeensThink 2024 edition; and Kehinde Olesin, convener & founder TeensThink International Essay Competition in Lagos.