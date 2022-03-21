2021/2022 Admission: YABATECH announces cut-off marks

The Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) has announced the cut-off marks for 2021/2022 Post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (Post UTME) for the institution’s National Diploma Programme.

Joe Ejiofor, the deputy registrar of the college disclosed this over the weekend in Lagos.

According to the statement from the office of the deputy registrar, “National Diploma (ND) Science Laboratory Technology had the highest score of 62.62 followed by Computer Science with 60.87.”

Ejiofor also unveiled the marks for some other prominent departments of the institution such as; Electrical Electronics Engineering, 60.67; Public Administration, 60.65; and Accountancy 60.62, among others.

The deputy registrar explained that the admission cut-off marks were fixed and endorsed by the admission committee after its meeting on Thursday, March 17.

Read also: NYSC to prosecute graduates who evade national service

“The admission committee had a meeting and the outcome is the release of the cut-off marks for those who sat for the Post-UTME in February for the ND programme in the college,” he said.

Ejiofor noted that about 9,000 candidates took part in the Post-UTME held online last month.

According to him, the cut-off marks have been uploaded to the college portal. And he enjoined candidates and parents concerned to disregard any other cut-off marks circulating online purported to be those of YABATECH.

Consequently, the deputy registrar counselled candidates who sat for the Post-UTME to visit the college portal to check their scores.

Yaba College of Technology, popularly known as YABATECH, was founded in 1947 and is Nigeria’s first higher educational institution. It has a student enrolment of over 16,000.

The institution was ranked the best and number one Polytechnic in Nigeria according to the webometric ranking released January 2021. YABATECH has more than 35 departments cutting across Accountancy, Civil Engineering, Banking and Financing, Mass Communication, Electrical/Electronic Engineering, Computer Science, Fine Arts, among others.