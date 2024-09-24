Nigeria’s battle against banditry: A temporary triumph in an ongoing conflict

The recent killing of notorious bandit kingpin Halilu Buzu Sububu by the Nigerian military has sparked celebrations across the North-West zone. For the Federal Government, this development is hailed as a significant milestone in the ongoing fight against terrorism. The decision to relocate the Command-and-Control Centre to Sokoto, under the leadership of Bello Muhammed Matawalle, the Minister of State for Defence, is presented as an instrumental move in achieving this success. Yet, as promising as this victory appears, it risks being a temporary win in a long, drawn-out war.

Matawalle himself has acknowledged that the fight is far from over, even as the government highlights Sububu’s elimination as proof of progress. In the aftermath of this operation, wounded soldiers now lie in hospitals, and families mourn the dead. The victory, while symbolically important, does little to change the grim reality: Nigeria remains embroiled in a fight against insurgency that shows few signs of genuine resolution.

“The recent claims of military success must be seen against this backdrop of ongoing violence, which casts doubt on the effectiveness of current strategies.”

For over a decade, the country’s battle against terrorism has been punctuated by similar moments of success. Reports of hundreds of bandits killed or terrorist leaders neutralised appear frequently in the news. Yet the fundamental problem persists. Insecurity continues to plague much of the North-West and North-East, with kidnappings and village raids remaining commonplace. The recent claims of military success must be seen against this backdrop of ongoing violence, which casts doubt on the effectiveness of current strategies.

Read also: Terrorism, banditry and kidnapping threaten forestry practice – Omole

The persistence of banditry and insurgency raises deeper questions about Nigeria’s security apparatus. Despite consistent increases in defence spending, the impact on the ground has been limited. Official statistics, such as the claim that over 9,300 terrorists were killed and nearly 10,000 surrendered within the last year, do not seem to correlate with the lived reality of those in affected regions. As long as kidnappings and village raids continue to disrupt daily life, it is difficult to see how these figures represent genuine progress.

One of the most alarming aspects of the situation is the apparent impunity with which bandits operate. In some cases, they have made ransom demands that include not only cash but also luxury items and contraband. Where are the security forces during these exchanges, which require large trucks and substantial time to organise? The logistics involved in fulfilling such demands should provide an opportunity for intervention, yet bandits seem to move freely. This points to a troubling question: are elements within the state complicit in sustaining this lucrative criminal enterprise?

Concerns about internal sabotage are not new. There have long been suggestions that some powerful figures, particularly in the North-West, profit from the chaos. Such allegations must be taken seriously if Nigeria is to make headway in its security challenges. Without confronting these vested interests, any military victory will be short-lived.

Former Defence Minister Theophilus Danjuma once famously suggested that the Nigerian military could eradicate banditry if it so desired. This assertion reflects a wider frustration with the apparent disconnect between the country’s military capabilities and the ongoing insecurity. Nigeria’s military has a strong reputation in peacekeeping operations abroad, yet domestically it has struggled to contain insurgency. This contradiction points to the need for a reassessment of strategy, leadership, and accountability.

Read also: Security chiefs get marching orders to relocate to Sokoto, flush out banditry in North West

Further complicating matters is the lack of transparency around defence spending. Year after year, Nigeria increases its budget for security, yet the results remain disheartening. Citizens deserve to know how these funds are being spent and whether there are more effective approaches available. Calls for international assistance or a shift in strategy are growing louder, but they will fall on deaf ears unless there is a genuine commitment to reform from within.

Nigeria’s leadership must also grapple with the human cost of this conflict. Beyond the statistics of bandits killed and terrorists arrested, there are communities devastated by displacement, families grieving for lost loved ones, and a rural economy crippled by fear. Farmers in conflict zones remain unable to work their land, worsening the country’s already precarious food security situation. Addressing these broader economic and social impacts is essential for restoring stability in the long term.

While the military’s recent success against Halilu Buzu Sububu is undoubtedly a significant milestone, it is crucial to recognize that it is merely a single battle in a protracted war. To truly turn the tide against banditry and insurgency, Nigeria must adopt a multifaceted approach that extends beyond military operations.

Governance reform is paramount. Corruption and impunity must be rooted out to ensure that the security forces are not compromised by vested interests. Accountability mechanisms must be strengthened to hold those responsible for failures accountable. Additionally, the government must invest in addressing the underlying drivers of insecurity, such as poverty, inequality, and lack of opportunities.

The fight against banditry cannot be won solely through force. A holistic strategy that addresses the root causes of the conflict is essential. By focusing on governance, accountability, and addressing the underlying social and economic challenges, Nigeria can create a more secure and stable future for its citizens.

The Editorial Board comment is free Send 800word comments to [email protected]