Terrorism, banditry and kidnapping threaten forestry practice – Omole

Ayodeji Omole, a Professor of Forest Engineering and Chairman, of Governing Council Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH), has lamented that forestry practice in Nigeria in recent times has become endangered due largely to widespread incidences of attacks, killings, raping and kidnapping for ransom by armed men, who are allegedly foreigners, and their local collaborators who have taken over many of our forest estates in Nigeria.

The University don posited that the “challenge of insecurity in our forest estates is perhaps the only problem that has hitherto defied all strategic solutions in Nigeria”.

Delivering the 561st Inaugural Lecture of the University of Ibadan entitled ‘working in the shadows of death’.Omole noted that “Nigerian forests can simply be described as one of the most threatened in Africa because of high population growth rate, forest conversion to subsistence and industrial agriculture, illegal logging and unsafe environment.”

“Unfortunately, it is pathetic that the military formations seem helpless in effectively tackling and eradicating this particular monstrous challenge. The monopoly of violence is no longer an exclusive right of the military but by the non-state actors. These security breaches are too numerous to mention.

He stated further “media is daily awash with the news of attacks of bandits in Nigeria. The most perplexing aspect of these security challenges is that bandits, unknown gun-men or insurgents are majorly occupying many of our national forests, in all parts of Nigeria from Sambisa forests in Borno State, to many forests in the southern-western parts of Nigeria: Oyo, Osun, Ekiti and Ondo State, in particular, while Lagos and Ogun States are not immune. Forests in the southeast and south-south are not by any means equally exempted from the activities of these criminals.

This development, he pointed out, was a major challenge to forestry in Nigeria saying “since 2013, when the Boko Haram insurgents found a safe haven in the Sambisa Forest, from where they launch their attacks on the Nigerian State, neither Nigeria nor the forest have known any peace. Unfortunately, the situation has grown from bad to worse and has continue to escalate.”

According to him, “forest establishment is therefore directly affected or impeded as a result of the risk associated with planning and carrying out any planting operations in the forest areas.”

“In some cases, farmers have lost their lives to the sporadic shootings of insurgents, bandits or unknown-gun-men in many parts of Nigeria; on their farms, highways and villages. This kind of situation has made practice of forestry a serious challenge in Nigeria, even though most of the attacks are in the northern parts, the ripple effects are felt all over the country. There is no doubt that all this would affect the economic growth, foreign exchange earnings and stability of the country.”

Omole however stated that “Special fund allocation for forestry is crucial for several reasons, as it directly supports the conservation and sustainable management of forests, which are vital for environmental, economic, and social well-being. Allocating special funds specifically to forestry can help combat illegal logging, land encroachment and other activities that lead to deforestation. These funds can be used for surveillance, enforcement, and community engagement initiatives to protect forest resources.”

The forest expert then advised the University of Ibadan to ensure the removal and correcting of tree defects (through pruning, cabling and bracing) to reduce the risk posed to public safety by trees adding that “there is also the need for the University to develop policies that will minimize the disturbance of municipal trees, promote a tree friendly attitude in relation to development and expansion”.