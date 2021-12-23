Spelling Bee: Lagos celebrates Jemimah Marcus as one-day Governor

The Lagos State Government has honored Jemimah Marcus, a student of Angus Memorial Senior High School, who emerged as the 19th winner of the Spelling Bee Competition, as a one-day Governor of the State.

Marcus presided at the State Executive Council meeting as the one-day Governor alongside her cabinet members including Ajose Sotin of Topo Grammar School, Badagry and Edeh Rhema of Nawar-Deen Senior High School, Oyingbo.

She described the leadership style of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State as transformational as the Governor has deployed technology in teaching techniques for the delivery of quality education.

While presiding over the government, Marcus directed the Commissioner for Health to increase surveillance on Covid-19 to curtail the spread in the State.

Meanwhile, at a courtesy visit to the Office of the State Chief Judge, Justice Kazeem Alogba commended the State Government for upholding the vision of ensuring the delivery of quality education through the Spelling Bee Competition.

The Judge described it as an avenue to encourage younger generations to act in their best behavior, which will in turn eradicate menace and other social vices in the society.

While advising the One-Day Governor and her cabinet to remain diligent and focused in the pursuit of their career, Alogba urged the State Government to continue prioritising quality and accessible education.

At the official presentation of the One-Day Governor at the Public Service Office, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the State Head of Service, said the competition which is organised among the state’s public schools by the Office of Education Quality Assurance is in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda to enhance quality standard in educational institutions below tertiary level.

This, according to him, will encourage students within the state to remain focused, hardworking and determined in their education.

He urged Jemimah Marcus to be focused in her career and not be distracted.

Muri-Okunola assured that Governor Sanwo-Olu will continue to create the enabling environment aimed at improving the quality of education and infrastructural facilities for educational purposes.

On her part, Folashade Adefisayo, the commissioner for education, represented by Abayomi Abolaji, the permanent secretary, said the event is a symbol of possibilities and a testament to hard work, persistence and patience.

According to her, it is also a symbol of good parental upbringing because the people who have held the position have gone into greatness and is evident in how diligent, disciplined, focused and hardworking they are.

Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, the director-general, Office of Education Quality Assurance, said the emergence of winners at the competition resonates that they have put in a lot of effort, diligence and hard work in their studies.

She implored the One-Day Governor to keep the flag of the State Government flying while not resting on her oars.

Stating that most of the winners of spelling bees are doing well in the society, she expressed gratitude to the State Government for continuing the laudable initiative which is aimed at grooming future leaders.