BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Three Dubai returnees test positive for Coronavirus in Lagos

by
Three Dubai returnees test positive for Coronavirus in Lagos

Akin Abayomi, the Lagos commissioner for health, confirmed  on Sunday via his Twitter handle that three of the returnees recently evacuated from Dubai have tested positive for COVID19.

“On May 6, 256 Nigeria where evacuated from Dubai to Lagos .

“3 of the returnees recently evacuated from Dubai have tested positive for COVID19 infection following COVID19 test conducted on them,” said Abayomi.

According to him, those affected have been admitted to @followlasg COVID19 care centre for appropriate treatment protocols.

“@followlasg and @LSMOH will continue to adhere strictly to quarantine protocols and enforce necessary precautionary measures so as to contain the spread of #COVID19 infection.

The commissioner urged Lagos residents, particularly those who recently returned to the country, to cooperate with the state’s  #COVID19 response team as may be desirable at all times and in all circumstances.

 

Whatsapp mobile

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Comments are closed.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

COVID-19: Oyo shuts company as confirmed cases rise to 107

Private sector’s dominant contribution to Covid-19 fight in…

Nigeria Adds 176 new cases of #COVID19, as total climbs to…

1 of 434