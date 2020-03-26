Presidency fumigates Buhari’s office

Environmental and disease control experts have commenced the fumigation of President Buhari’s office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

BusinessDay Villa sources said the fumigation was being carried out as the President continues his self-isolation in his official residence.

The fumigation is being embarked upon following the confirmation of the presence of Corona Virus at the presidential Villa, as the President’s Chief of Staff (CoS), Abba Kyari tested positive to the pandemic virus.

BusinessDay source disclosed that the Presidency is using the period of partial lockdown to carry out the “ Cleansing” adding that “ every area of the entire Villa will be fumigated

“It is not a new thing, just that this is now attracting attention because of the Corona Virus diseases. We do it regularly.”

The fumigation is usually carried out by Julius Berger PLC, main contractors at the State House, but BusinessDay gathered that experts from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC, officials from the federal ministry of Health and Julius Berger staff are jointly involved in the operation.

More later…