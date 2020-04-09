Ports to remain operational for business during Easter holidays – Shippers Council

Determined to reduce the number of uncleared cargoes at ports, the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has assured that ports would remain operational for cargo delivery out of the terminals during the public holidays and weekend from (Good Friday April 10, 2020 through Easter Monday April 13, 2020).

According to a statement signed by Rakiya Zubairu, deputy director, Public Relations of NSC, the Maritime Task Team on COVID – 19 wished to bring this development to the attention of freight forwarders and port users.

She assured port users that the Nigeria Customs Service and terminal operators would operate during this period.

Zubairu called on freight forwarders, logistics providers and shippers to take advantage of this opportunity and take delivery of their cargoes out of the ports.

“More importantly, freight forwarders are advised to use today Thursday April 9 2020 which is the last working day to perfect all documentation processes including shipping company release or delivery order (DO) and terminal delivery order (TDO) from the terminals,” she advised.

She however warned that only those who are at the point of taking delivery of their goods are expected to be at the port.