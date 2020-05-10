Ondo Govt gives residents one month to bury corpses in mortuaries

To decongest morgues in government hospitals, the Ondo State Government has given a month ultimatum to residents within the state who have corpses in government mortuaries to arrange their burials.

This was contained in a statement made available to journalists in Akure on Saturday by the State Commissioner for Health, Wahab Adegbenro through his Press Officer, Mrs. Abooluwa Famakinwa.

Adegbenro said morgues in government hospitals across in the 18 local government areas of the state are already congested and if urgent measures were not taken, it would constitute health hazard to residents of the State.

He said that at the expiration of the one month, all unclaimed and unburied corpses in government morgues across the State may be given mass burial.

The health commissioner who said the government is not insensitive to the culture, traditions and feelings of the people, explained the ultimatum was given in the best interest of all.

Adegbenro recalled that a circular dated 30th April was earlier issued stating that there was no prohibition of the burial of loved the dead, but that the Covid-19 precautionary measures must be strictly adhered to and these include that burial rites and services must be held at the grave side with not more than 20 people in attendance, social distancing rule obeyed to the letter.

“No burial services in Churches or Mosques or partying after burial until the coast is clear, nose masks must be worn by all attendees, soap and water provided for hand washing/hand Sanitizer provided.

The Health Commissioner also reminded the people of the State that it has now become an offence to go outside one’s house without putting on face mask, and that this attracts the penalty of being quarantined for 14 days.

He advised residents to keep their nails short, so as not to harbour bacteria, wash hands regularly with soap and running water and hand sanitizer where available.

“Parents and caregivers are also advised to keep their children at home and not expose them, so they are not at risk of contacting the Covid-19 Virus,” Adegbenro said.