NRC fumigates facilities in fight against Coronavirus pandemic

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has embarked on the fumigation of its administrative buildings, staff quarters and other facilities within its headquarters as part of the fight against the killer coronavirus pandemic. NRC also plans to carry out similar decontamination exercises in all the railway facilities nationwide.

Fidet Okhiria, managing director of Nigerian Railway Corporation told BusinessDay on Sunday that the management has committed resources towards fumigating the headquarters as part of organisational intervention and mitigation to deal with risk of exposure to Covid-19 scourge.

”As we all know, Lagos state is the worst-hit by Covid-19 pandemic in Nigeria from statistics available till date, hence the quick intervention of the NRC management, engaging services of environmental health professionals in collaboration with the Environmental Health Department of the Lagos Mainland Local Government,” he said.

Okhiria, who spoke through the director of operations, NRC, Niyi Alli, said that the corporation was carrying out the exercise at the instance of the NRC management and commitment backed by resources to facilitate the logistics, manpower, potent decontaminants and the entire project delivery.

The process commenced on Saturday April 18, 2020 and will continue till every place mapped is covered. Apart from quarters in Ebute Metta, the disinfection effort will cover other NRC quarters at Tejuosho, Rotimi, Mushin, Ikeja and Apapa.

He assured that the management would continue to play its role as a responsible and proactive organization committed to public safety, especially during this critical pandemicperiod in the life of the nation and the world at large.