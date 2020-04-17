Mobile court convicts 30 for violating Edo govt’s Covid-19 order

A Benin Mobile Court sitting at Urhokpota hall, Benin City Thursday convicted not less than 30 persons for violating the Edo State Infectious Disease (Emergency Prevention) Regulation 2020.

The convicts were arraigned on offences ranging from selling non-essential items, not adhering to social distancing order, selling in non-designated areas, public gathering of more than 20 persons and drivers carrying above the number of passengers in each row.

Magistrate Okunrobo Friday who found the offenders guilty sentenced them to community services.

Beatrice Imade, coordinator of Covid-19 Mobile Court in Benin metropolis in an interview with newsmen said the offenders were not sent to correctional centre but to carry out community service in line with the state government non-custodial regulation.

According to her, 30 persons were convicted, but she it was purely community services; even if the violators are fined, we will allow them to go.

Edo State Judiciary constituted Mobile Courts across the state to try violators of the Edo State Dangerous Infectious Diseases (Emergency Prevention) Regulations 2020, invoked by Governor Godwin Obaseki to curb the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.