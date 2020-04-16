Edo government banns street trading to check spread of Covid-19

Edo State Government, on Thursday announced a ban on street trading, as part of new measures to enforce social distancing and check the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

The State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu made the disclosure at a press briefing in Benin City.

Shaibu said the measure taken to restrict movement and ensure compliance with social distancing and other directives imposed by the state government to contain the spread of COVID-19.

He added that the state government was working on more stringent measures to ensure total compliance to different directives aimed at checking the spread of the disease.

“As part of these measures, we hereby announce a ban on street trading, as an additional measure to restrict contacts among people and enforce social distancing.

“This is in the light of the fact that markets have been moved to public and primary school premises to facilitate trading in essential commodities such as food and medicines, among others”,he said.

He however, added that the state government had set up screening centres across Oredo Local Government Area.

Shaibu said the screening centres were set up in six Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) and four private hospitals) to actualise government’s plans to screen 500,000 persons with the goal of testing 5000 persons.

He assured that the screening centres will be extended to other local government areas across the state.