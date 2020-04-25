BusinessDay
Lagos discharges 6 more COVID-19 Patients, records one death 

Akin Abayomi, Lagos state commissioner for health
 Six more COVID-19 patients were discharged in Lagos on Saturday , the  State Ministry of Health  announced.
The patients; three females and three males were today discharged from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital LUTH official Isolation facility to reunite with the society.
“The number of patients successfully managed and discharged in Lagos is now 123,” the ministry said in  a tweet.
Earlier , the commissioner of health Akin Abayomi also twitted that  the state recorded another COVID-19 death, bringing the total  to 19 .

