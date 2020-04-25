Lagos discharges 6 more COVID-19 Patients, records one death 

Six more COVID-19 patients were discharged in Lagos on Saturday , the State Ministry of Health announced.

The patients; three females and three males were today discharged from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital LUTH official Isolation facility to reunite with the society.

“The number of patients successfully managed and discharged in Lagos is now 123,” the ministry said in a tweet.

Earlier , the commissioner of health Akin Abayomi also twitted that the state recorded another COVID-19 death, bringing the total to 19 .

