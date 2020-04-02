JAMB donates three ventilators to support fight against Covid- 19

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has donated two ventilators to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada and the Bwari General Hospital as part of it support to fight the global pandemic of coronavirus.

The board says it decision to make the donations is to ensure that government strategies and preemptive measures yield fruitful dividends.

Fabian Benjamin, Head, Public Affairs, JAMB in statement says the donation of these ventilators which cost several millions is to strategically place these Hospitals in good stead to give necessary treatment to COVID-19 patients whether in Bwari or any other part of Abuja.

Benjamin in the statement says the JAMB will continue to support the fight against the pandemic within its limited means and by so doing, protect our teeming candidates who are the hopes of tomorrow.

According to Benjamin, “This proactiveness was borne out of the Board’s desire to plan in line with the Federal Government’s determination to ensure that no Nigerian succumbed to the virus”.

“However, this gesture was in addition to the several other interventions aimed at aiding the fight against the virus”

Furthermore, the Board appreciates the support and donations from corporate bodies and individuals towards complementing government’s efforts aimed at containing the spread of the pandemic as well as treating those already infected with the virus.

The head public affairs further urged all prospective tertiary institutions intakes, students, parents and, indeed, the entire country to support the government by abiding by all instructions aimed at fighting the spread of the pandemic.

KELECHI EWUZIE