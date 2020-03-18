Italy records 475 deaths in 24hrs, as death toll nears 3,000

A total of 475 people are reported to have died from the Coronavirus in Italy’s biggest fatality in a day, as death toll for the country nears 3,000.

According to the BBC and Aljazeera, Italian health officials reported 475 new deaths from the virus on Wednesday. Reported infections now exceed 35,700 in the worst-hit country excluding China.

The entire country is already under lock-down and strict social-distancing measures have been put in place.

Globally, the coronavirus has now infected more than 200,000 people and killed more than 8,000, with over 83,000 people having recovered from the infection, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, Aljazeera reports.